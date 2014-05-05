WEATHER: Cloudy, Cool & Few Showers Tomorrow

Tomorrow will be cloudy and cool with a few showers in the morning. Highs will struggle to reach into the mid-60s.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Harnett and Johnston county until 5:15pm. Main threat is a damaging wind and large hail. pic.twitter.com/FNiVjQjgVO— Robert Johnson (@RobJohnsonABC11) May 29, 2021
Memorial Day though will be bright and beautiful with highs in the mid-70s.
We'll remain dry for Tuesday but a few showers and storms will be around central NC late Wednesday, especially for areas southeast of the Triangle. Our weather pattern becomes much more unsettled come Thursday and Friday.
Have a great weekend!
Robert Johnson