WEATHER: Cloudy, Cool & Few Showers Tomorrow

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Harnett and Johnston county until 5:15pm. Main threat is a damaging wind and large hail. pic.twitter.com/FNiVjQjgVO — Robert Johnson (@RobJohnsonABC11) May 29, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Memorial Day Weekend is starting with scattered showers and storms. Some of those storms could be strong, even severe, and that's why the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has placed central NC in a level 1/5 risk of severe weather. The main threat is a damaging wind gust.Tomorrow will be cloudy and cool with a few showers in the morning. Highs will struggle to reach into the mid-60s.Memorial Day though will be bright and beautiful with highs in the mid-70s.We'll remain dry for Tuesday but a few showers and storms will be around central NC late Wednesday, especially for areas southeast of the Triangle. Our weather pattern becomes much more unsettled come Thursday and Friday.Have a great weekend!Robert Johnson