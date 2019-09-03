hurricane dorian

Widespread destruction in Bahamas' Marsh Harbour after Hurricane Dorian: VIDEO

MARSH HARBOUR, Bahamas -- Aerial footage obtained exclusively by AccuWeather shows utter devastation in Marsh Harbour, one of the first places in the Bahamas ravaged by then-Category 5 Hurricane Dorian.

The footage showed badly damaged buildings, smaller structures reduced to piles of rubble and badly wind-damaged trees. Across the Bahamas, at least five deaths had been reported as of Tuesday afternoon.

Practically parking over the Bahamas for a day and a half, Dorian continued to pound away at the islands Tuesday in a watery onslaught that devastated thousands of homes, trapped people in attics and crippled hospitals. At least five deaths were reported, with the full extent of the damage far from clear.

The United Nations and the International Red Cross began mobilizing to deal with the unfolding humanitarian crisis in the wake of the most powerful hurricane on record ever to hit the Bahamas.



Dorian's punishing winds and torrential rain battered the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama, which have a combined population of about 70,000 and are known for their marinas, golf courses and all-inclusive resorts. The Grand Bahama airport was under 6 feet (2 meters) of water.

Bahamian officials received a "tremendous" number of calls from people in flooded homes, and desperate callers trying to find loved ones left messages with local radio stations.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherfloodingaccuweatherhurricane dorianu.s. & worldhurricanestorm damagesevere weather
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HURRICANE DORIAN
Hurricane Dorian grows in size as it moves toward US
ECU, UNCW cancel classes ahead of Hurricane Dorian
Evacuation orders begin on NC's coast, hurricane watch issued
Hurricane Dorian pummels the Bahamas: PHOTOS
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Dorian grows in size as it moves toward US
How does Hurricane Dorian compare to Florence & Matthew
Evacuation orders begin on NC's coast, hurricane watch issued
NC hotels going pet-friendly in wake of Hurricane Dorian
The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Tuesday, Sept. 3
'Historic tragedy:' 5 dead in the Bahamas from Hurricane Dorian
ECU, UNCW cancel classes ahead of Hurricane Dorian
Show More
Cary swift water rescue team deploys to Kinston
Walmart to stop selling handgun ammunition
Teen in medically-induced coma for disease possibly linked to vaping
Hurricane Dorian temporarily closes Cumberland County Fair
25 bodies found after scuba diving boat burns off California coast
More TOP STORIES News