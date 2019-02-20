Wintry weather could make for treacherous morning commute

Roads look good for most of the viewing area this morning but as more precipitation moves in and temperatures continue to drop icy conditions could develop so please be careful.#abc11 pic.twitter.com/LLqOkZraZ1 — Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) February 20, 2019

The @NWS continues the Winter Weather Advisory through Noon. Pockets of sleet/wintry mix are still possible through mid-morning. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/XZH44IYpXc — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) February 20, 2019

We’ve got a dusting of overnight snow on parked cars in @CityofRoxboro . Otherwise it’s wet streets ahead that could get slicker just before sunrise if temps dip below freezing. Schools are on a 2 hour delay. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/ToKXNkZfkn — Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) February 20, 2019

So far, we haven’t seen any issues in Wake County. Roads are dry and temps are above freezing. We’ll be monitoring the roads through your morning commute. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/49VMbEP16t — Ana Rivera (@AnaRiveraABC11) February 20, 2019

All public transportation is operating on a normal schedule this morning. If it gets icy, they may change their schedule so please check before you leave the house.#abc11 pic.twitter.com/jbM47DUwNz — Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) February 20, 2019

The @NWSRaleigh has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for tonight thru tomorrow. Hazardous travel could occur, especially elevated surfaces as a wintry mix falls. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/rCD2xknHgU — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) February 19, 2019

Parts of central North Carolina experienced a brief brush with winter this week.Rain and sleet arrived in the Triangle area Tuesday night; areas north and west of the Triangle saw a bit of sleet and snow.Temperatures were below or around the freezing point Wednesday morning, making for a bit of an icy commute for some.Big Weather said a wintry mix or sleet could still fall in parts north of I-85 such as Person and Granville counties during the morning.Anthony Wilson is in Person County.He said rain washed away most of the snow, but roads were still wet around 5:30 a.m.Ana Rivera is in Wake County. She said roads seem to be clear around 5:30 a.m.So far, all forms of public transportation are operating on their regular schedules.Drivers are encouraged to take is slow on roadways and watch for patches of black ice.Because travel could become hazardous, the NWS issued a Winter Weather Advisory for our northern counties.Durham County Schools, Granville County Schools, Warren County Schools, Halifax County Schools, Vance County Schools, Franklin County Schools, Halifax County Schools, Person County Schools and Weldon City schools announced they will operate on a two-hour delay due to the threat of inclement weather.Edgecombe County Schools also announced they will operate on a three-hour delay on Wednesday.A cold and soaking rain continues through Wednesday with temperatures struggling to get to 40.But it is February, and that means we're back near 70 by Sunday.