WEATHER

Wintry weather could make for treacherous morning commute

EMBED </>More Videos

Parts of central North Carolina are waking up to slick roads Wednesday morning.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Parts of central North Carolina experienced a brief brush with winter this week.

Rain and sleet arrived in the Triangle area Tuesday night; areas north and west of the Triangle saw a bit of sleet and snow.



Temperatures were below or around the freezing point Wednesday morning, making for a bit of an icy commute for some.

Big Weather said a wintry mix or sleet could still fall in parts north of I-85 such as Person and Granville counties during the morning.


Live updates on road conditions

Anthony Wilson is in Person County.

He said rain washed away most of the snow, but roads were still wet around 5:30 a.m.



Ana Rivera is in Wake County. She said roads seem to be clear around 5:30 a.m.


So far, all forms of public transportation are operating on their regular schedules.



Drivers are encouraged to take is slow on roadways and watch for patches of black ice.

Driving on black ice: Tips for avoiding a hidden danger on the road

Because travel could become hazardous, the NWS issued a Winter Weather Advisory for our northern counties.

Durham County Schools, Granville County Schools, Warren County Schools, Halifax County Schools, Vance County Schools, Franklin County Schools, Halifax County Schools, Person County Schools and Weldon City schools announced they will operate on a two-hour delay due to the threat of inclement weather.

Edgecombe County Schools also announced they will operate on a three-hour delay on Wednesday.



A cold and soaking rain continues through Wednesday with temperatures struggling to get to 40.

But it is February, and that means we're back near 70 by Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherrainsnowdurham county newsnorth carolina newsNC
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Temps Slowly Rising
JACKPOT: Snow in Las Vegas!
Record-setting wind gust recorded at Grandfather Mountain
Car crushed in Ohio crash on I-70
More Weather
Top Stories
Key witness says Colorado man fatally beat fianceé with bat
Durham shooting suspect may be in Mebane, sheriff says
Durham Police investigate third BB&T bank robbery in a week
Durham mayor, immigration advocates push to expand U-Visa program
Overdose victims lead to dismantling of alleged Orange County drug ring
Chapel Hill police seek 5 suspects after man struck with skateboard
Exclusive: Apex woman speaks about 2017 machete attack, moving forward
President Obama expected to attend UNC-Duke game, sources say
Show More
Troubleshooter steps in after vehicle recall fix takes months to repair
Woman says mom's death in Fayetteville rehab facility was preventable
Angels in the air: NC family gets free flights for medical treatment
Alamance County to display 'In God We Trust' on all county vehicles
9th Dist. Results leaked before Election Day, investigators say
More News