Weekend Happenings: From Ava Gardner Festival, BBQ and Bands to International Food Truck Festival

Events the whole family can enjoy on this first weekend of October 2023.

SMITHFIELD (WTVD) -- It's Friday, the fall weather is here and so are the festivals! Here's a look at some events in the triangle this weekend!

Smithfield

The Ava Gardner Festival runs from Friday through Sunday. It wraps up a year-long celebration in Smithfield for the late actress' 100th birthday. The town has scheduled special guests, new exhibits, guided tours, and screenings of Ava's films.

Saturday, Oktoberfest in Smithfield is on tap. Enjoy a taste of Germany will be in downtown Smithfield from Noon until 8 pm

Wendell

Wendell's Harvest Festival on Saturday at the J Ashley Wall Towne Square in Wendell. It's free and features a parade, kids' village concert and more. Festival scheduled for 9 am to 9 pm

Durham

Día de la Comunidad Community Day is a time to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in Durham! The event is Saturday, from 10 am until 2 pm at the WD Hill Recreation Center in Durham.

On Sunday, you can eat your way around the world in Durham at the International Food Truck Festival!

The International Food Trucks Festival will be held at Durham Central Park. The event is scheduled to run from 12 pm to 4pm.

Fuquay Varina

Celebrate Fuquay Varina Festival this Saturday. The celebration is in downtown Fuquay Varina and will feature live music, a BMX Bike Show, an artist village, a kids zone and for Caniacs, the Storm Tour. The event is free and scheduled for 10 am to 4pm

RALEIGH

Falling for Local at Dix Park

Come out and celebrate fall in Raleigh with a Market and festival at Dix Park. The event is on Saturday from 11 am to 6 pm and will feature live music, free hayrides, free pumpkins and more!

Rolesville

Saturday, it's the Rolesville BBQ and Bands Festival. The food packed fun event features live music, bounce houses more than 125 vendors food trucks and some of NC's best barbecue. The event is scheduled for 10 am to 4 pm.

This Saturday is also your last chance to vote early in 2023 municipal elections.