Early voting begins Thursday in North Carolina; here's where you can cast your ballot

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina's one-stop early voting period for the October 2023 municipal election runs from Thursday, Sept. 21 until Saturday, Oct. 7.

Unlike on Election Day, early voting is offered only at select sites, so be prepared for the possibility of long lines. Lines are historically shortest on the first days of early voting, according to Wake County officials. The busiest times are around lunchtime on weekdays, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturdays and the last three days of the early voting period.

Here are the locations in Durham for early voting:

Several candidates for Durham Mayor and City Council are vying for a chance to run in the general election Nov. 7. The top two candidates for mayor and the top six candidates for the three open council seats will advance to the general election in November.

North Regional Library, 221 Milton Road

NCCU - Turner Law Building, 640 Nelson St.

Durham County Main Library, 300 N Roxboro St.

South Regional Library, 4505 S Alston Ave.

East Regional Library, 211 Lick Creek Lane

Early voting - busiest times

Hours for early voting in Durham vary depending on the day.

Monday-Friday polls are open from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Saturday polls are open from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. except for the last Saturday of early voting (Oct. 7) when the polls will remain open until 3 p.m.

Sunday polls are open from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Here are the locations in Wake County for early voting:

Town of Cary Mayor and council positions are up for grabs in the Oct. 10 election.

Herbert C. Young Community Center, 101 Wilkinson Ave., Cary

Wake County Board of Elections Office, 1200 N. New Hope Road., Raleigh

The Herbert C. Young Community Center hours run from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Wake County Board of Elections Office is only open Monday through Friday from Sept. 21 - Oct. 6 from 8:30 a.m. until 5:15 p.m. It will then be open Saturday, Oct. 7 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Here's the full list of early voting locations and times in North Carolina:

What's on your ballot?

Click on Sample Ballot and enter your information if you would like to see what's on it before heading to the poll.

Note that not all municipalities have October elections this year; some will happen in November. Sample ballots will only be available at this time for districts that have October elections.

Voter ID

New this year, voters will be expected to have a photo ID in order to vote. However, voters without a valid form of identification will not be turned away.

Here's ABC11's full voter's guide, complete with details about what ID you need and what to do if you don't have a photo ID.

Track your ballot

Voting by mail? You can sign up to track your ballot in North Carolina. Click on track my ballot to signup.

What type of equipment is used for early voting?

To see what your county uses for one-stop early voting click on voting equipment and see the state map for "One-Stop Early voting equipment county-by-county."

