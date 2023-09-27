Man under arrest after shooting at Creedmoor Wendy's leaves victim critically injured

CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WTVD) -- A shooting in the parking lot of a Wendy's restaurant in Creedmoor left one man in critical condition and another behind bars.

Butner Public Safety said it received a call of shots fired about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Wendy's at 1546 NC Highway 56.

Investigators determined that an altercation led to shots being fired in the parking lot of the fast-food restaurant but found no one there.

Shortly afterward, police got a call from a hospital that a man with multiple gunshot wounds had arrived at the Emergency Room in a private vehicle.

The 20-year-old man was taken into surgery and was listed in critical condition. Police determined that his vehicle was one of those involved in the Wendy's shooting.

Another man, 19-year-old Trevon Swann turned himself in to Butner Public Safety.

Swann was charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious body injury, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and one count of going armed to the terror of the public.

