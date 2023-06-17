WATCH LIVE

Expensive cars stolen for 2nd straight night at Alamance County Mitsubishi dealership

Saturday, June 17, 2023 12:55AM
GRAHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A night after thieves stole four vehicles with a combined value of more than $200,000 from an Alamance County auto dealer, two more pricey rides were taken, Graham Police said Friday.

Early Friday morning, someone made off with a black 2017 BMW X1 SUV and a silver 2015 BMW 650i coupe from Westgate Mitsubishi. The cars were valued at $50,000.

Stolen 2017 BMW X1 SUV
Graham Police Department
Stolen 2015 BMW 650i Coupe
Graham Police Department

The theft came a night after someone smashed their way into the dealership at 327 Auto Park Drive in Graham and took four vehicles valued at $200,000 or more total.

Graham Police are investigating.

Anyone with information on these cases is asked to please contact the Graham Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (336) 570-6711 or Alamance County Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100 or make contact through the P3 mobile application.

