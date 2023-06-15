$200,000 in vehicles stolen after break-in at Alamance County Mitsubishi dealership

GRAHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Thieves broke into an Alamance County car dealership overnight and stole four vehicles with a combined value of more than $200,000, Graham Police said.
Officers were dispatched just after 3 a.m. Thursday to Westgate Mitsubishi at 327 Auto Park Drive where the alarm was sounding. The first officer arrived in less than a minute and discovered significant damage to the front of the business from a break-in.
Officers then found that four vehicles had been stolen:
- A blue 2022 Dodge Charger Scat Pack (damage to the front)
- A blue 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited
- A black 2019 Cadillac CTS-V sedan
- and a gray 2017 Porsche Panamera 4S sedan
Police said the four late-model vehicles had an estimated value of more than $200,000.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to please contact the Graham Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (336) 570-6711 or Alamance County Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100 or make contact through the P3 mobile application.