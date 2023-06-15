WATCH LIVE

$200,000 in vehicles stolen after break-in at Alamance County Mitsubishi dealership

Thursday, June 15, 2023 8:53PM
GRAHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Thieves broke into an Alamance County car dealership overnight and stole four vehicles with a combined value of more than $200,000, Graham Police said.

Officers were dispatched just after 3 a.m. Thursday to Westgate Mitsubishi at 327 Auto Park Drive where the alarm was sounding. The first officer arrived in less than a minute and discovered significant damage to the front of the business from a break-in.

Officers then found that four vehicles had been stolen:

  • A blue 2022 Dodge Charger Scat Pack (damage to the front)
  • A blue 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited
  • A black 2019 Cadillac CTS-V sedan
  • and a gray 2017 Porsche Panamera 4S sedan
Stolen Porsche.
Graham Police Department
Stolen Cadillac.
Graham Police Department
Stolen Jeep
Graham Police Department
Stolen Dodge
Graham Police Department

Police said the four late-model vehicles had an estimated value of more than $200,000.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to please contact the Graham Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (336) 570-6711 or Alamance County Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100 or make contact through the P3 mobile application.

