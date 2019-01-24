U.S. & WORLD

What we know about Florida bank shooting suspect Zephen Xaver

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC News shares the latest details about Florida shooting suspect Zephen Xaver. (Highlands County Sheriff's Office)

SEBRING, Florida --
Details are beginning to emerge about the man who allegedly opened fire in a Florida bank on Wednesday and then called police, saying, "I have shot five people."

RELATED: The latest on the Florida bank shooting

WEDNESDAY'S EVENTS

Police identified 21-year-old Zephen Xaver as the man who allegedly killed five people inside a SunTrust Bank in the small town of Sebring, Florida. After calling police and confessing, investigators said, Xaver barricaded himself inside. Negotiation attempts failed.

A SWAT team stormed the building, and Xaver surrendered to police. He was charged with five counts of pre-meditated homicide murder.

Police have not yet announced a possible motive.

BACKGROUND

ABC57 reports that Xaver is a native of Marshall County in northern Indiana. He moved to Sebring with his mother last fall, AP reports.

Xaver worked as a trainee with the Florida Department of Corrections from November until Jan. 9. A spokesperson told ABC News that he resigned, but it's unclear why.

John Larose, who lives next door, told AP Xaver kept to himself, but he could hear him playing and yelling at video games in the middle of the night. Another neighbor, Sharon Spillane, told WFTS of his crime, "not even a tiny, teeny little bit, would it have remotely crossed my mind at all."

Josh Xaver of Indiana, who described himself as the suspect's father, said he was heartbroken for the victims.

"He wasn't raised to be like this. He's always been a good kid. He's had his troubles," he told CNN. "But he has never hurt anyone ever before. This is a total shock."

The suspect briefly was an online student of Salt Lake City-based Stevens-Henager College. A spokeswoman for the college, Sherrie Martin, confirmed that Xaver was enrolled from September 2018 until December, when he withdrew.

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
deadly shootingu.s. & worldgun violencecrimefatal shootingFlorida
U.S. & WORLD
Jayme Closs to get $25K reward from Jennie-O
Court orders Italy to pay $20,000 in damages to Amanda Knox
5 dead in shooting at Florida bank: Police
Kamala Harris persuaded by girl to seek White House
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Casey Hathaway: All we know about the 3-year-old's disappearance
Morning rain is causing traffic accidents throughout Raleigh
How 'going green' is now an option after death
'Like getting eaten alive:' Man attacked by pit bulls he helped raise
Woman charged with animal cruelty after 22 dead horses found in Wake County
Check 'yer porches! There's a 'porch pirate' on the loose in Garner
'Shark Whisperer' hooks 3,500 pound Great White shark in the Atlantic
Jayme Closs to get $25K reward from Jennie-O
Show More
Court orders Italy to pay $20,000 in damages to Amanda Knox
Billionaire buys $238M NY penthouse in record US purchase
Alligators poke noses through ice to survive winter chill
New documentary examines mysterious death of Bladen County teen
President Trump says he will give State of the Union 'when the shutdown is over'
More News