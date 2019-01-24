Authorities have begun to release details about the five people who were killed in a shooting at a bank on Wednesday.All five victims were female, according to the Highlands County Sheriff. Four of them worked for the bank, while one was a customer.Two of the victims have been identified as Cynthia Watson, 65, who was a customer, and Marisol Lopez, 55, who was a bank employee.Sebring police Chief Karl Hoglund said three of the victims' families don't want their loved one's name released.The suspect, 21-year-old Zephen Xaver, called police from inside the bank and told them he shot five people, police said.