He 'made you feel special:' Wife remembers Army veteran killed in Fayetteville motorcycle crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A wife and veteran is remembering her late husband who was killed in a motorcycle crash earlier this month.
Devon Weldon recalls the evening when the crash happened, saying she felt something was wrong before she even got the initial news on November 2.
"I knew within probably 10 minutes of it happening that he was gone," Weldon said.
The crash happened when Jon Weldon lost control of his motorcycle on All American Expressway near Cliffdale Road.
The 50-year-old veteran served 26 years in the U.S. Army, touring during Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom.
He began his basic training at Fort Bragg when he was 18 years old.
Weldon says the two met at Fort Leonard Wood, in Missouri, where their relationship grew in time.
"About a year later, we just finally got together and just started talking and just never been apart since," Weldon said.
The two were married for nearly 14 years. Once Jon retired from the Army, Devon says he pursued his passion for drag racing, building vehicles, and collecting racing cars; he even started a successful fleet service business.
The former Master Sergeant, according to Devon, also had a passion for people. She recalls him always checking up on old friends.
"He gave 100 percent and made you feel special and important," she said.
In the previous weeks, two memorial services were held for Jon: one in Cumberland County and the other in his hometown of Webster, New York.
Weldon says hundreds of people attended both services, all sharing their memories and love for Jon.
"Not many people feel good about everything that you do, no matter what it is and he was good at it," Weldon said.
In his passing, Weldon is relying on the support and love from family and friends.
"I don't know how to live without him, but I've got to learn," Weldon said.
