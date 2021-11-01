Pets & Animals

Caught on video: Bear breaks into California home, eats KFC on kitchen counter

EMBED <>More Videos

Bear breaks into Sierra Madre home, eats KFC

SIERRA MADRE, Calif. -- A man discovered a wild intruder inside his house in Sierra Madre, southern California, that had helped itself to dinner.

John Holden said when he returned home, he was surprised to find his front door wide open and quickly noticed a bear on the kitchen counter, scarfing down a bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken.

Another bear had greeted him outside and there was at least one more in the house. Eventually, he was able to get them to leave by making loud noises.

He said it's the first time a bear has ever made it inside his house.

"I've had a lot of other encounters with them. I've actually had them bump into me a couple times in the backyard, but definitely never in the house like that. That was something else and they sure made a mess of the place," Holden added.

Holden said he thinks the smell of KFC was just too tempting for the bears to resist, adding they even dared to lounge around in his yard after stealing his food.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssierra madrelos angeles countyhome invasionintruderbearkfcchickencaught on camera
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Escaped wolf hybrid found dead on side of NC 86 in Hillsborough
LATEST: 218 NC providers to get vaccine for kids today
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine
Show More
Banks tell customers they're responsible if they pay Zelle scammers
4-year-old found alive in locked house 19 days after going missing
New Jersey's governor race: Live election results
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Shaw University starts food pantries to help feed students
More TOP STORIES News