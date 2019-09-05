Outer Banks wild horses to ride out Hurricane Dorian as they've done for 500 years

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund said the horses are better equipped to handle hurricanes than humans.
"They go to high ground, under the sturdy live oak trees to ride the storm out. Remember they've been doing this for 500 years!" the group said in a Facebook post.
The horses will huddle together and put their rear ends into the wind.
The Corolla Wild Horse Fund said hurricanes are one of the few times different herds of the wild horses will come together peacefully.
