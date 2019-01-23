Wilson teacher killed in apparent murder-suicide, deputies say

Pamela Eatmon helping students (Source: Wilson Times)

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Wilson teacher was killed Tuesday night in what investigators believe was a murder-suicide.

Wilson County Sheriff's Office said Anthony Lee Eatmon, 48, is suspected of killing his wife, Pamela Eatmon.

The crime happened before 11 p.m. at a home off Wellons Court. Deputies were called there for a report of a burglary in process, but when they arrived they found the bodies of Anthony and Pamela.

Pamela was a teacher at Fike High School. The school said it is providing counseling and support for students.
