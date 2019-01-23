Wilson teacher killed in apparent murder-suicide, deputies say

A Wilson teacher was killed Tuesday night in what investigators believe was a murder-suicide.Wilson County Sheriff's Office said Anthony Lee Eatmon, 48, is suspected of killing his wife, Pamela Eatmon.The crime happened before 11 p.m. at a home off Wellons Court. Deputies were called there for a report of a burglary in process, but when they arrived they found the bodies of Anthony and Pamela.Pamela was a teacher at Fike High School. The school said it is providing counseling and support for students.