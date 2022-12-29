Wilson woman has 'happier' Christmas after $700,000 lottery win

Donna Denton of Wilson said she "went out for a biscuit" on Friday and came home with a $700,000 lottery prize.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Merry Christmas became even more special for a Wilson woman after a big lottery win.

"We had a very Merry Christmas," said Denton. "This made Christmas a little happier."

She bought a $10 Triple 777 ticket from the Fremont Food Mart on North Wilson Street in Fremont. She checked the ticket with her husband when she got home.

"We were happy anyway," said Denton. "Now we're happier. This is a blessing."

On Wednesday, she collected her prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $497,073.

Denton, who works as a production assembler, said she plans to donate some of her winnings to her church.

The Triple 777 game debuted this month with four top prizes of $700,000. Two top prizes remain to be claimed.