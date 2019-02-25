Holly Springs Target has no water but remains open after retaining-wall collapse

Holly Springs Target remains open after retaining wall collapses

By
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Holly Springs Target where a retaining wall collapsed Saturday remains open for business - with some limitations.


Staffers at the Target at 100 Grand Hill Place are doing hourly checks around the building and looking for possible hazards. Crew members are on "fire watch." A town official said Monday that the sprinkler system is not working and the store is only staying open under these conditions on a temporary basis.



The store lost water, which is used for the sprinkler system, after the retaining wall outside the store collapsed after a week of steady rain.

One customer said a notice should have been posted in the store.

"I think they should have been more upfront that this isn't working so if you're coming in, you're coming in with a complete understanding what that means," said shopper Charmaine Jurr. "I think that would have been important to know,"

The Starbucks inside the Target is closed until repairs are made.

(Credit: Mike Wilson)



The restroom area is also closed. Portable toilets and temporary wash stations have been set up outside the store.

An official isn't sure when the water will be turned back on but said a company is supposed to insert a valve shortly.

Officials said all of that recent rain may have caused the retaining wall to give way.

No injuries or damaged cars were reported.
