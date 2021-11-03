Pets & Animals

Wolf hybrid that escaped months ago found dead on side of NC 86 in Hillsborough

EMBED <>More Videos

Search continues for wolf-German Shepherd hybrid dogs

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One of the wolf hybrid dogs that escaped this summer in Orange County has been found.

Orange County Animal Services confirmed the most recent wolf and German shepherd hybrid was found dead off NC 86 on Monday. Animal Control officers believe the animal died when it was hit by a car.

Officials said residents had recently reported sightings of the animal. However, they believe it is the last of the escaped wolf hybrids still remaining in the area.

The hybrids escaped back in July but some were captured a short time later. As of July 13, eight were with the county and four were on the loose.

Officials said nine escaped wolf hybrids were in the department's shelter as of August 10.

Two other wolf hybrids remain unaccounted for, but officials do not believe they are still in Orange County as they have not received any reported sightings of the animals in a long time.

Editor's note: The video in the above player is from a previous update to this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalshillsboroughorange countywild animalsanimaldoganimals
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
LATEST: 218 NC providers to get vaccine for kids today
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine
Banks tell customers they're responsible if they pay Zelle scammers
Show More
4-year-old found alive in locked house 19 days after going missing
New Jersey's governor race: Live election results
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Shaw University starts food pantries to help feed students
Election results: GOP's Youngkin projected to win VA governor race
More TOP STORIES News