HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One of the wolf hybrid dogs that escaped this summer in Orange County has been found.
Orange County Animal Services confirmed the most recent wolf and German shepherd hybrid was found dead off NC 86 on Monday. Animal Control officers believe the animal died when it was hit by a car.
Officials said residents had recently reported sightings of the animal. However, they believe it is the last of the escaped wolf hybrids still remaining in the area.
The hybrids escaped back in July but some were captured a short time later. As of July 13, eight were with the county and four were on the loose.
Officials said nine escaped wolf hybrids were in the department's shelter as of August 10.
Two other wolf hybrids remain unaccounted for, but officials do not believe they are still in Orange County as they have not received any reported sightings of the animals in a long time.
Editor's note: The video in the above player is from a previous update to this story.
Wolf hybrid that escaped months ago found dead on side of NC 86 in Hillsborough
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News