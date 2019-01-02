Officers want your help identifying a man they say sexually assaulted a woman out on an afternoon jog.Apex Police Department said the assault happened around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday near Olive Chapel Elementary School.Investigators said the woman had just finished her afternoon run and was walking back to her car when the man approached her.She told police she sensed someone was walking up behind her at a faster pace than herself, so she stepped to the side to let the person pass.That's when the man pushed her to the ground and got on top of her.She was screaming and trying to free herself when the man ran off.Surveillance cameras captured pictures of the man as he ran away.Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Apex Police Department at 919-362-8661.