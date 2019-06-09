Woman charged in car crash that injured 3, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman is facing several charges after police said she caused a crash that injured three people, including herself.
The incident happened around 3:30 Saturday morning on Hillsborough Road.
Durham police said 28-year-old Memorie Carden, of Franklinton, was driving eastbound when she crossed the double yellow line and crashed into a car driven by 26-year-old Andrew Spivey.
Carden and Spivey, of Raleigh, were taken to the hospital in serious condition.
A passenger in Spivey's car, 32-year-old Douglas Wilson, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Carden was charged with driving while impaired, driving left of center and two counts of felony serious injury by vehicle.
The crash remains under investigation.
