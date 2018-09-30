A Cameron woman says she shot her husband after he allegedly forced his way into her home with a handgun and assaulted her and a juvenile female, according to the Harnett County Sheriff's Office.Jeffrey Hooks, 60, has been charged with breaking and entering to terrorize and two counts of assault on a female and assault by pointing a gun.Deputies responded to the 160 block of Ramona Collins Ct. in Cameron at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday.It was there that Jeana Crawford told investigators she shot Hooks.Deputies said it is alleged that the two do not live togetherHooks was transported to Cape Fear Valley Hospital with gunshot wounds and remains in serious condition.The incident remains under investigation.