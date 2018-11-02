Woman in critical condition after being shot in head at Fayetteville apartment

A woman is in the hospital after police said she was shot in the head inside of a Fayetteville home.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
A woman is in the hospital -- clinging to life -- after police said she was shot in the head inside of a Fayetteville home Thursday night.

The 22-year-old victim has been identified as Dorothy McNeill.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. inside of an apartment in the 1700 block of Michelle Court.

Officers on scene said McNeill's boyfriend found her and called 911.

McNeill has been transferred to UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill and remains in critical condition.

Officials were unable to find a gun inside the apartment; no information about a possible suspect has been released.
