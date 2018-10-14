Woman throws 1-year-old child to the ground in tantrum over beer

Officials say a woman was arrested after she threw her 1-year-old child to the ground after she was denied a beer.The child did not sustain any serious injuries from the incident, authorities said.On Saturday around 4:30 p.m., police said 29-year-old Kyesha Sherell Willis went to a neighbor's home and demanded a beer. When the neighbor's denied her the drink, she threw her son to the ground and assaulted the neighbor.Authorities said Willis is facing charges including simple assault and assault on a child under the age of 12.The young child is currently in the custody of his grandmother.