Women Inspiring Women Conference

Paradise Landing 1 presents its inaugural Women's Day Conference, Women Inspiring Women

OXFORD -- Paradise Landing 1 in Granville County is giving back to the community. This Saturday, February 12, you're invited to the Women Inspiring Women Day Conference. Admission is free and the event is open to the public.

From 12 pm - 5 pm at the Granville County Expo Center, attendees will receive information on mental health, healthy relationships, financial planning, mentoring, and more! There will also be vendors, health screenings, and a food truck on site.

For more information,click here.



Paradise Landing 1, Inc. is a nonprofit organization that services those experiencing domestic violence, HIV/AIDS, homelessness, and sexual assault. The organization also provides tutoring and mentoring services.
