Women-owned small businesses to support this Women's History Month

Ramona Ferreyra created a baby clothes company where every item is inspired by her Hispanic Heritage. Ferreyra, a Dominican-American who split her childhood between Washington Heights and Santiago, Dominican Republic, wanted her clothing to reflect the ancient Taíno cultures of the Caribbean and named the company after the Spanish word for hope.Clementina Richardson grew up so poor in The Bahamas, she couldn't afford food or shoes. Today, she owns an empire including the number lash salon in New York.Whether it's old tablecloths or discarded doilies, By Liv turns antique linens into chic outfits you can wear anywhere!This Black women-owned, open-air plant and specialty home goods shop is a community oasis and an absolute vibe.Downtown Raleigh's Escazu Chocolates offers an extraordinary experience with its unique bean-to-bar concept, sourcing cacao exclusively from co-owner Danielle Centeno's native Venezuela.San Francisco native is combining food and tech to help fight climate change one snack at a time.Gwanyan is a first-generation Liberian-American with a mission: To create jewelry for women to feel inspired, empowered, and educated on the power of embellishing themselves in culture. Her shop, Kpelle Designs, sells beautiful jewelry, headwraps, and accessories that are the perfect accent to any outfit.Patrice Banks is challenging traditional gender roles with a car-care center that caters to women -- complete with a salon to get your nails done while you wait.Taking inspiration from her roots in Fujian China, Kelly Zhou opened YAAAS Tea to provide the Long Island community with her authentic flavors and tasty bubble teas.This woman-owned small business serves up the most authentic paletas in the Bay Area inspired by classic family recipes.This is a real-life "Sister Sister" story. These two women didn't know they were sisters until a few years ago, but that didn't stop them from going into business together. They opened the Brooklyn Nail Company, where they welcome anyone who needs a little TLC.These women took matters into their own hands to develop a delicious, smooth tasting, low-calorie tequila made for women by women.Nude Barre creates access and representation by providing bodywear that actually matches your skin tone, and strives to make all humans feel seen and heard.Meet a young female Houston petroleum engineer who started a clothing company specifically for women engineers!With roots in Louisiana, the SoCal-based Mabel's Pralines specializes in pecan praline and pudding treats showcasing her family recipes.Where traditional cotton hoodies can make natural hair dry and frizzy, KIN Apparel is a woman-owned sweatshirt brand that makes its sweatshirts lined with satin instead to protect and keep natural hair moisturized.As the Founder and CEO of JIGGY, a women-run company that turns paintings into jigsaw puzzles, Kaylin Marcotte gets to create puzzles that are new and exciting.Visitors to San Francisco's trans-woman-led SHE-Boutique stop by the trendy spot for the free fashion finds and stay for the supportive, friendly environment.This woman-owned bakery brings together family, baked goods, and community when sharing a taste of their delicious homemade cheesecake.This women-owned yarn farm specializes in shearing, raising, and providing care for adorable llamas!Chicago's only Black-Woman-owned bookstore, Semicolon, is not only serving up good reads and good vibes but also promoting literacy and learning in its community.This makeup brand is 100% vegan and cruelty-free. It was started by 18-year-old Nia Phillip's after her 16th birthday when, instead of asking for gifts, she asked her mom if she could start her own small business. After launching Ni'Abri Beauty with a little help from mom, Nia was featured on the Tamron Hall show and received a $25,000 donation to continue the pursuit of her entrepreneurial dreams.After being featured on an episode of Shark Tank, 15-year-old Tyla-Simone Crayton's sauce company, Sienna Sauce, went viral! From sweet and tangy barbecue sauces to lemon pepper marinades, there's a Sienna Sauce for every occasion.This entrepreneur started Black NAPS as a way for black women to care for their natural, textured hair.