Massive yacht sinking into sea off coast of Italy caught on video

A giant boat sinking off the coast of Italy was caught on video.

ROME -- Questions abound after a massive 130-foot luxury vessel was swallowed up by the sea.

The whole thing was caught on camera, CNN reported.

Authorities are trying to figure out what led to a spectacular superyacht suddenly sinking into the sea 9 miles off the coast of Italy.

Shocking video showing the impressive vessel slowly disappearing was shared by the Italian Coast Guard, who had rescued nine people off the vessel as it began to sink.

Local reports said rough weather conditions made a tug-boat salvage of the yacht impossible.

But authorities are still trying to figure out exactly how it all went down.