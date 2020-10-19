Pets & Animals

Video shows rare sight of bear giving vocal performance at Yosemite National Park

SAN FRANCISCO -- A rare sighting of a bear singing its heart out from a tree in Yosemite National Park was captured on camera.

The park tweeted video of an adult male black bear vocalizing on top of a tree Thursday.



In the video, you can hear the bear belting out his voice for nearly a minute.

Bears can make all kinds of noises, typically when they are afraid, distressed, or aggressive. But the park says it doesn't appear there was anything wrong here.

Rangers say they see this bear all the time and he seems to be healthy.

Yosemite National Park recently announced that it is ending the day-use reservation system that was in effect throughout this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: Yosemite National Park ending day-use reservation system in November

Starting November 1, you can visit the park without having to make reservations ahead of time.
