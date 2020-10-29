Zeta causes more than 160,000 power outages across North Carolina

A High Wind Warning has been issued for the counties highlighted in brown until 7pm. Wind gusts could top out near 60 mph in the affected area. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/jtLv6gutIY— 𝘿𝙤𝙣 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@BigweatherABC11) October 29, 2020
Zeta brought heavy rainfall and strong winds to the Carolinas after hitting the coast of Louisiana as a Category 2 Hurricane.
There are roughly 168,000 outages in the state, according to poweroutage.us. Most of the outages are concentrated in the western half of the state, where the mountains and foothills are getting the heaviest amounts of rain. Iredell County had more than 20,000 outages.
A high-wind warning was issued for most of the central North Carolina region, including Alamance, Chatham, Durham, Edgecombe, Franklin, Granville, Halifax, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Montgomery, Moore, Nash, Orange, Person, Randolph, Stanly, Vance, Wake, Warren and Wilson counties. Near 50-mile per hour winds were logged in Charlotte and Winston-Salem.
Central North Carolina could see wind gusts as high as 60 mph.
Nearly 2 million customers were without power across several southern states before dawn. PowerOutage.us reported about 1.8 million were without electricity in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia. Georgia has the most with more than 800,000 in the dark.
At least three deaths have been reported so far. One person died from electrocution after touching a downed power line in New Orleans, and another was killed when a large tree uprooted and fell through the corner of a mobile home in Acworth, Georgia.
Zeta is a fast-moving storm and was tracking northeast at 39 miles per hour as of 5 a.m.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.