Funeral held for slain 7-year-old Durham boy

Kamari Munerlyn should have been starting his first week of summer break.Instead, the 7-year-old boy's family and friends attended his funeral Monday.Hurting and upset, his loved ones say they need time to grieve during this difficult time.Kamari Munerlyn, a first grader at Eastway Elementary, died last week from a gunshot wound.The 7-year-old, his mother, and eight adults and kids were riding in a SUV that was hit by gun fire on Hillandale Road on June 4th.Kamari was the only one hit.Police have arrested and charged Devon Fowler with murder.Fowler, a father of three,last week and denied all involvement in the incident.Police are still investigating the shooting.