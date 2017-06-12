NEWS

Funeral held for slain 7-year-old Durham boy

EMBED </>More Videos

Kamari Munerlyn

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Kamari Munerlyn should have been starting his first week of summer break.

Instead, the 7-year-old boy's family and friends attended his funeral Monday.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Hurting and upset, his loved ones say they need time to grieve during this difficult time.

Kamari Munerlyn, a first grader at Eastway Elementary, died last week from a gunshot wound.

RELATED: Durham man charged in 7-year-old's shooting death denied bond

The 7-year-old, his mother, and eight adults and kids were riding in a SUV that was hit by gun fire on Hillandale Road on June 4th.

Kamari was the only one hit.

Police have arrested and charged Devon Fowler with murder.

Fowler, a father of three, spoke with ABC11 from his Durham County jail cell last week and denied all involvement in the incident.

Police are still investigating the shooting.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsmurdershootingdurham policechild killedvigildurham county newsgun violenceDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Murder suspect gives ABC11 exclusive jailhouse interview
Man charged in 7-year-old's shooting death denied bond
Durham mom claims she knows who killed her 7-year-old son
Durham police identify child shot, still seeking gunman
NEWS
US will not respond to Russian 'threats,' but talks ongoing
Penn State frat pledge 'looked like a corpse' before 911 was called: Detective
Police identify man fatally shot in Durham
Police: Asian restaurant burglar strikes again
More News
Top Stories
Orange County Schools to settle Confederate flag debate
North Carolina soldier among three killed in Afghanistan
Police identify man fatally shot in Durham
Father killed buying dog from Facebook ad
Sessions to testify publicly before Senate Intelligence Committee Tuesday
NC mother on vacation loses arm in shark attack
Teen headed to North Carolina cookout shot to death
Show More
Get ready, 'American Idol' auditions are coming to NC!
Driver sought after man killed in Wilson hit-and-run
Melania and Barron Trump move to the White House
Teen attacked by machete graduates, refuses to be a victim
Half-staff flags, bells mark 1 year since Pulse massacre
More News
Top Video
Police identify man fatally shot in Durham
NC mother on vacation loses arm in shark attack
Police: Asian restaurant burglar strikes again
Teen attacked by machete graduates, refuses to be a victim
More Video