Funeral held for slain 7-year-old Durham boy

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --Kamari Munerlyn should have been starting his first week of summer break.
Instead, the 7-year-old boy's family and friends attended his funeral Monday.
Hurting and upset, his loved ones say they need time to grieve during this difficult time.
Kamari Munerlyn, a first grader at Eastway Elementary, died last week from a gunshot wound.
The 7-year-old, his mother, and eight adults and kids were riding in a SUV that was hit by gun fire on Hillandale Road on June 4th.
Kamari was the only one hit.
Police have arrested and charged Devon Fowler with murder.
Fowler, a father of three, spoke with ABC11 from his Durham County jail cell last week and denied all involvement in the incident.
Police are still investigating the shooting.