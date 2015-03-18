With HB2 repeal, NCAA satisfied with North Carolina

NCAA Board of Governors? position on HB2 Repeal: https://t.co/AawZtrZnlG — NCAA (@NCAA) April 4, 2017

The NCAA board of directors announced Tuesday that it will "reluctantly" allow the return of NCAA championship games to North Carolina following last week's repeal of the controversial House Bill 2 law.The NCAA said in a statement that it is actively determining site selections, and that the state's new law "minimally achieved a situation where we believe NCAA championships may be conducted in a nondiscriminatory environment."However, the organization added that if it finds that expectations of a discrimination-free environment are not met, the NCAA would "not hesitate to take necessary action.""We have been assured by the state that this new law allows the NCAA to enact its inclusive policies by contract with communities, universities, arenas, hotels, and other service providers that are doing business with us, our students, other participants, and fans," the NCAA continued. "Further, outside of bathroom facilities, the new law allows our campuses to maintain their own policies against discrimination, including protecting LGBTQ rights, and allows cities' existing nondiscrimination ordinances, including LBGTQ protections, to remain effective."Last week, the North Carolina House of Representatives voted to repeal HB2, which said that transgender people would have to use the bathrooms that correspond to the sex on their birth certificates. Gov. Roy Cooper later signed HB142 into law despite sharp criticism from activists and community leaders.When HB2 went into effect last year, the NCAA announced North Carolina would not be considered for championship events from 2018 to 2022. The NBA also moved its All-Star Game out of Charlotte and several entertainers, including Bruce Springsteen, canceled planned concerts in the state.The NCAA said a majority of the board reluctantly voted to allow consideration of championship bids in North Carolina. The championships previously awarded to the state for 2017-18 will remain.However, the board said that any site awarded a championship event in North Carolina, or elsewhere, would be required to submit documentation that shows how student-athletes and fans will be protected from discrimination.