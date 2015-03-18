HB2

With HB2 repeal, NCAA satisfied with North Carolina

In this March 18, 2015, file photo, the NCAA logo is at center court in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The NCAA board of directors announced Tuesday that it will "reluctantly" allow the return of NCAA championship games to North Carolina following last week's repeal of the controversial House Bill 2 law.

The NCAA said in a statement that it is actively determining site selections, and that the state's new law "minimally achieved a situation where we believe NCAA championships may be conducted in a nondiscriminatory environment."

However, the organization added that if it finds that expectations of a discrimination-free environment are not met, the NCAA would "not hesitate to take necessary action."

"We have been assured by the state that this new law allows the NCAA to enact its inclusive policies by contract with communities, universities, arenas, hotels, and other service providers that are doing business with us, our students, other participants, and fans," the NCAA continued. "Further, outside of bathroom facilities, the new law allows our campuses to maintain their own policies against discrimination, including protecting LGBTQ rights, and allows cities' existing nondiscrimination ordinances, including LBGTQ protections, to remain effective."



Last week, the North Carolina House of Representatives voted to repeal HB2, which said that transgender people would have to use the bathrooms that correspond to the sex on their birth certificates. Gov. Roy Cooper later signed HB142 into law despite sharp criticism from activists and community leaders.

Governor Cooper signs North Carolina's HB2 compromise bill

When HB2 went into effect last year, the NCAA announced North Carolina would not be considered for championship events from 2018 to 2022. The NBA also moved its All-Star Game out of Charlotte and several entertainers, including Bruce Springsteen, canceled planned concerts in the state.

The NCAA said a majority of the board reluctantly voted to allow consideration of championship bids in North Carolina. The championships previously awarded to the state for 2017-18 will remain.

However, the board said that any site awarded a championship event in North Carolina, or elsewhere, would be required to submit documentation that shows how student-athletes and fans will be protected from discrimination.
Related Topics:
sportsnorth carolina newshb2NCAA
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Gov. Cooper signs North Carolina's HB2 compromise bill
Who's against North Carolina's HB2 compromise bill
HB2
HB2 compromise angers Democratic gov's allies
NC Commerce Secretary: 'A big cloud off of us'
ACC considering NC as event host again after HB2 law change
With HB2 repeal, NCAA to hold off decision on NC return
More hb2
SPORTS
Mark Few on late non-call: 'Had no idea ... nobody made me aware'
North Carolina and Gonzaga alums in the NBA react to national title game
Kentucky, Duke, Louisville early favorites for 2018 at 10-1 odds
National champions returning! Fans can greet UNC today
More Sports
Top Stories
Seven injured during Chapel Hill celebrations
UNC wins national championship
National champions returning! Fans can greet UNC today
Kyrgyzstan authorities identify suspect in Russia subway bombing
Teen bitten by shark off Florida's Panhandle
No charges against Oklahoma man who killed 3 intruders
Durham Public Schools superintendent to retire in August
Show More
Fiery head-on collision during chase
Fayetteville man wanted for murder caught in Florida
President Trump donates salary to National Park Service
More traffic lights coming to congested Crabtree Valley
Troubleshooter solves Durham towing problem
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: UNC plays Gonzaga for national title
PHOTOS: UNC's road to the National Championship
PHOTOS: UNC takes on Oregon in Final Four
PHOTOS: ABC11 at Match Madness
More Photos