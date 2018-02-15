Authorities have released a minute-by-minute timeline of suspect Nikolas Cruz's movements during Wednesday's fatal mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School:The suspect was dropped off by an Uber driver at Stoneman Douglas High School. He then entered the east stairwell of building 12 with a rifle hidden in a soft black case.The suspect readied his rifle and began shooting into rooms 1215, 1214 and 1216.He took the west stairwell to the second floor and shot a victim in room 1234.The suspect then took the east stairwell to the third floor, dropped his rifle and backpack and ran down the stairs. He exited building 12 and ran towards the tennis courts and took a southbound turn on foot, crossing the fields and traveling west with other students who were fleeing the school.He soon arrived at a nearby Walmart, bought a drink at a Subway restaurant and then left the Walmart on foot.The suspect then went to a nearby McDonald's store and sat down "for a short period of time."The suspect left the McDonald's on foot.The suspect was detained in the 4700 block of Wyndham Lakes Drive in Coral Springs by an officer from the Coconut Creek Police Department. He was taken into custody without incident.