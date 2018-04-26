FAYETTEVILLE NEWS

1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Fayetteville home

EMBED </>More Videos

One person is dead and another is injured following a shooting early Thursday morning. (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
One person is dead and another is injured following a shooting early Thursday morning.

Fayetteville police said the incident happened just after midnight in the 6500 block of Saint Louis Street.

Investigators said the suspect(s) fired a gun into the home from the road, striking two people.

One victim died, while the other was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Their identities have yet to be released.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Those with information are asked to call Detective A. Caldwell with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 366-5853 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

A cash reward of up to $1,000 if offered for information that helps lead to an arrest.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingfatal shootingFayettevillefayetteville newsfayetteville police departmentFayetteville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAYETTEVILLE NEWS
Fallen Bragg soldier's to host event honoring him, Gold Star families
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
79-year-old man found dead in Fayetteville home
Firefighters rescue person from burning Fayetteville home
Fayetteville man charged in stabbing death of grandfather
More fayetteville news
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News