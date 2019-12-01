1 dead, 2 children injured after head-on collision in Johnston County

KENLY, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead and two children are injured after a head-on collision that happened Sunday afternoon at a Johnston County intersection.

The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of NC Highway 222 and Bunn Road.

On arrival, firefighters found a pickup truck and a car had collided at the intersection. Officials believe the pickup truck was traveling south on Highway 222 when it ran off the road, overcorrected, crossed the center lane and collided head-on to an oncoming car.

Helicopters were asked to respond to the crash but could not due to weather conditions.

The identities or status of the victims have not been released at this time.

North Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate the cause of the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
johnston countykenlycar crashcollisionjohnston county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Buttigieg visits NC church to discuss poverty with Rev. Barber
Man killed in hit-and-run on Highway 87 in Harnett County
Car crashes into Harnett County church during service
Dead kittens and cats found in trash chute, New York man arrested
Panthers fall to Washington Redskins, 29-21
Video: Marines fight inside Calif. Walmart on Black Friday
9-year-old boy dies after hunting accident in SC
Show More
At least 14 dead in Mexico gunbattle near Texas border
Man locking up Fayetteville pawn shop shot during attempted robbery
10 shot near New Orleans' French Quarter: police
No injuries after Amtrak train collides into car in Morrisville
9 killed, 3 injured in S.D. plane crash: Authorities
More TOP STORIES News