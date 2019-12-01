1 dead, 2 children injured after head-on collision in Johnston County

KENLY, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead and two children are injured after a head-on collision that happened Sunday afternoon at a Johnston County intersection.The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of NC Highway 222 and Bunn Road.On arrival, firefighters found a pickup truck and a car had collided at the intersection. Officials believe the pickup truck was traveling south on Highway 222 when it ran off the road, overcorrected, crossed the center lane and collided head-on to an oncoming car.Helicopters were asked to respond to the crash but could not due to weather conditions.The identities or status of the victims have not been released at this time.North Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate the cause of the crash.