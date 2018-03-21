Cumberland County deputies respond to deadly shooting in Brookshire subdivision

Deputies respond to the shooting scene. (Cumberland County Sheriff's Office)

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting in the Brookshire subdivision on Wednesday.

The incident happened in the 1300 block of Anhinga Court.

One person was shot, deputies said. EMS workers arrived but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crime tape is up at the scene of the shooting Wednesday.



Homicide detectives are questioning other people in the home

A resident told ABC11 that she saw five deputy's cars, two ambulances and a fire truck roll into the neighborhood just before 6 p.m.

The identity of the victim has not been released.
