At least one person dead after tornado touches down in Bertie County, Governor Cooper says

At least one person has died after a tornado touched down in Bertie County as Hurricane Isaias was passing through North Carolina overnight.

"Up in the northeastern part of the state in Bertie County, we know we have at least one fatality, a number of people injured as a tornado hit a mobile home park," Governor Roy Cooper said on Good Morning America Tuesday morning. "We have search and rescue crews there."

County officials also confirmed that a tornado touched down in the Morning Road area of Windsor.

"We are asking that our community allow us time to gather and properly verify more information from the various law enforcement agencies and first responders still working to secure the area," officials said in a Facebook post.

MORE ISAIAS COVERAGE:
EMBED More News Videos

Tropical Storm Isaias exits North Carolina 7 hours after making landfall as Cat 1 hurricane (1 of 3)



Isaias made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane at Ocean Isle Beach in Brunswick County at 11:10 p.m. Monday. By 6 a.m. Tuesday, the storm had moved into Virginia.

"All in all, this storm got in and got out pretty quickly," Cooper said. "And that's a good sign for potential flooding, which we hope will not be serious. So we're of course saddened by the one fatality that we know, at least that we have, but we know overall that this storm, moving quickly, that the damage was not anywhere as great as it could have been."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nctropical stormtropical storm isaiasroy cooperhurricane isaiashurricane
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Tropical Storm Isaias races out of North Carolina
More than 290K power outages reported across NC
Brunswick County sees house fires, rescues after Isaias lands
LATEST: Court to hear arguments on COVID-19 executive orders
Several injured in shooting near massive house party
Burger King worker killed in food delay shooting, police say
Duke Energy does not expect COVID-19 to hamper power restoration
Show More
Patio furniture could become projectiles during a tropical storm
RADAR: Tracking Tropical Storm Isaias
Counties actively seek poll workers as Election Day draws near
Cumberland County prepares for incoming storm Isaias
Progress slow on coronavirus relief bill as negotiations continue
More TOP STORIES News