1 dead in shooting at Fayetteville convenience store, police investigating as homicide

| Homicide Investigation |



Officers were dispatched to Day and Nite Food Mart along the 800 block of Murchison Rd at approximately 12:16am in reference to a reported shooting. 1 male victim was transported to CFVMC where he has since succumbed to his injuries. pic.twitter.com/SC7MhVxlpY — Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) March 27, 2020

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- 1 person died in Fayetteville on Friday morning with police investigating the case as a homicide.Officers arrived at a shooting call at Day and Nite Food Mart on Murchison Road around 12:15 a.m. A man was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.The man was not identified in a tweet from Fayetteville police.ABC11 is working to learn more about this story.