1 dead in shooting at Fayetteville convenience store, police investigating as homicide

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- 1 person died in Fayetteville on Friday morning with police investigating the case as a homicide.

Officers arrived at a shooting call at Day and Nite Food Mart on Murchison Road around 12:15 a.m. A man was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.



The man was not identified in a tweet from Fayetteville police.

