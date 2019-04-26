1 killed in officer-involved shooting in Apex; SBI investigating

This is the scene now White Cloud Circle in Apex. @ApexPolice confirm there was an officer-involved shooting and the suspect is dead. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/6jGHaZvp2G — Ana Rivera (@AnaRiveraABC11) April 26, 2019

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a person was shot and killed during an officer-involved shooting Thursday night.It happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of White Cloud Circle.According to a release, The Apex Police Department and Wake County Sheriff's Office responded to the area as part of a continued investigation of an earlier call near the area.When they got there, they encountered an armed man and a shooting ensued. The man died at the scene from his injuries.It is unclear if an officer or deputy is responsible for the deadly shooting."We were just going about our business, enjoying the night and I heard five or six what sounded like gunshots, firecrackers, something like that," neighbor Jerry Hines told ABC11. "And then it was just a barrage of 10, 12, 15 police cars."