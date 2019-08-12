1-year-old boy abducted in stolen car in High Point found safe; suspect remains at large

New Information: Vehicle and child have been located in Davidson County by the Sherriffs Office. High Point Investigators are enroute to location. Child is in law enforcement custody reported to be safe. #HPPD — HighPoint(NC)Police (@HighPointPolice) August 12, 2019

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WTVD) -- The boy at center of a North Carolina Amber Alert has been found safe, according to High Point Police Department.The Amber Alert for 1-year-old Legend Masir Goodwine was issued early Monday morning after a car in High Point was stolen Sunday night. Goodwine was inside the car when it was taken.Investigators said they found the stolen car and the child Monday morning around 9:20. Goodwine was reportedly safe.The man who stole the car, and subsequently Goodwine, has not been identified or located.Investigators described him as a white man standing 6' tall, weighing 165 pounds with brown eyes, blue shirt, blue jeans and dark colored shoes stole.