New Coca-Cola distribution facility coming to Apex

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- Citing consistent growth, Durham Coca-Cola Bottling Company said Thursday that it plans to build a state-of-the-art distribution facility in Apex.

The plant will be at US 64 and NC 751. Groundbreaking is expected by the first quarter of 2023 with completion scheduled for 2024.

The 170,000-square-foot facility will be developed in partnership with Beacon Partners, a North Carolina-based commercial real estate developer.

The facility will boast zero landfill waste, the bottler said and will create "as little environmental impact as possible."

Durham Coca-Cola Bottling has a contract to distribute Coca-Cola products as well as Dr Pepper brands and Monster drinks.