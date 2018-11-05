Hania Aguilar (Lumberton Police Department)

An unidentified man snatched 13-year-old Hania Noleia Aguilar from her front yard Monday morning, according to Lumberton Police Department.It happened just before 7 a.m. at Rosewood Mobile Home Park off East Elizabethtown Road.Witnesses said the man had a yellow bandana over his face, so they did not get a good look at him.They said he grabbed Hania and forced her into a stolen green 2002 Ford Expedition with South Carolina tag NWS 984.If anyone locates or sees the vehicle please contact Sgt. Pete Locklear at the Lumberton Police Department (910) 671-3845 immediately.