A man snatched a 13-year-old girl from her front yard Monday morning, according to Lumberton Police Department.

An unidentified man snatched 13-year-old Hania Noleia Aguilar from her front yard Monday morning, according to Lumberton Police Department.

It happened just before 7 a.m. at Rosewood Mobile Home Park off East Elizabethtown Road.

Witnesses said the man had a yellow bandana over his face, so they did not get a good look at him.

They said he grabbed Hania and forced her into a stolen green 2002 Ford Expedition with South Carolina tag NWS 984.

If anyone locates or sees the vehicle please contact Sgt. Pete Locklear at the Lumberton Police Department (910) 671-3845 immediately.
