Home health aide charged with stealing thousands from dying Durham woman

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- On Thursday, a Burlington woman was accused of stealing thousands from a dying Durham woman she was supposed to be taking care of, the Durham County Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators said home health aide Betsy Lauren Robertson, 35, was charged with stealing from Karen Rogers who died in May. Deputies said Rogers' family called the Durham County Sheriff's Office on July 13 after they noticed items missing from Rogers' home, including jewelry, medication, and checks from her bank account. Officials said the missing checks led the family to discover missing money from Rogers' bank account.

After an investigation, deputies found that Robertson used Rogers' financial information to access her bank accounts, and made several transactions totaling thousands of dollars. Deputies said Robertson also opened multiple credit accounts in Rogers' name.

According to DCSO, Robertson had similar charges in the City of Durham where she was accused of larceny from a healthcare client. She faces charges of eight counts of obtaining property by false pretense, exploiting of disabled or elderly, and identity theft.

Robertson posted a $5,000 bond and was released.

Featured video is ABC11 24/7 Livestream

Tracking crime and safety across Raleigh, Durham and your neighborhood