14-year-old shot in Harnett County

SANFORD
The Harnett County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 14-year-old was shot Tuesday night.

Deputies said just before 11 p.m. they were flagged down on Blanchard Road by a passing car that was taking the injured teen to Cape Fear Valley Hospital.

After investigating, officials determine that the shooting occurred near the 200 block of Kathleen Terrace.

Hours later, Sanford police were able to locate the vehicle matching the description and three suspects were taken into custody on unrelated charges.

The suspects are being detained in the Lee County Detention Center while deputies investigate a possible connection.

Authorities are also trying to determine if the incident is connected to another shooting that happened after midnight in the 4000 block of McNeill Road.
