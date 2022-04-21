15-501 in Durham down to one lane as police investigate shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police officers are investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon on 15-501 South between Cornwallis and the Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard split.
Police said a man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The highway is down to one lane.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
