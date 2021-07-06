Nikole Hannah-Jones declines UNC tenure, will go teach at Howard University

Hannah-Jones made her announcement on "CBS This Morning" during an interview with Gayle King.
"I've decided to decline the offer of tenure. I will not be teaching on the faculty at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill," Hannah-Jones said.
She went on to say that she would instead be the inaugural Knight Chair in Race and Journalism at Howard University.
Hannah-Jones was selected to join the UNC faculty as the Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism--a position that has previously come with tenure.
Hannah-Jones went through the extensive tenure process, passing each step until her tenure application was set aside by UNC's Board of Trustees.
The board has the final approval vote of all tenure applications. Its delay in voting on Hannah-Jones' application was reportedly due to controversy surrounding her award winning creation called the 1619 Project.
That piece of journalism won her the Pulitzer Prize, but it has since become the target of conservative activists who claim it seeks to re-write American history in a negative light. Supporters of the project argue that it looks at American history in a more accurate and objective way, showing how the United States has failed its Black citizens generation after generation.
After delaying for several weeks, and throwing UNC in the national spotlight, the board of trustees voted 9-4 to approve Hannah-Jones' tenure.
"It has taken longer than I imagined, but I am deeply appreciative that the board has voted in favor of our school's recommendation to tenure," Susan King, the journalism school's dean, said on June 30 after the board's vote. "She is a journalist's journalist, a teacher's teacher and a woman of substance with a voice of consequence. Hannah-Jones will make our school better with her presence."