17-year-old killed in Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A 17-year-old was killed in a Raleigh shooting on Wednesday night.

Zaequan Deloatch was found with a gunshot wound in the 5400 block of Duckling Way just before 11 p.m. Deloatch was taken to WakeMed and pronounced dead. Police believe Deloatch was shot on Rogers Farm Drive before they discovered him on Duckling Way.

RELATED | Deputies searching for suspect accused of shooting man at Carolina Open Air Market

No suspect information was given. Raleigh police are investigating as a homicide.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighcrimefatal shootingshooting
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thunderstorms, gusty winds possible today
New image could provide break in search for missing 6-year-old
Water shoots out of ground, pelts Durham house
Students sue to block transgender athletes from girls sports
LIST: Last-minute ideas for Valentine's Day this weekend
Jeweler recreates 89-year-old widowed veteran's lost wedding ring
What you need to know about early voting in NC
Show More
Ugly produce could save at the grocery store. Here's how.
Man shot during altercation at Raleigh market
Gerber launches national photo search for its next 'Spokesbaby'
Legendary St. Aug's track coach recalls near-death crash
250 graves moved for flood-prevention project at Fayetteville cemetery
More TOP STORIES News