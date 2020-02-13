17-year-old killed in Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A 17-year-old was killed in a Raleigh shooting on Wednesday night.Zaequan Deloatch was found with a gunshot wound in the 5400 block of Duckling Way just before 11 p.m. Deloatch was taken to WakeMed and pronounced dead. Police believe Deloatch was shot on Rogers Farm Drive before they discovered him on Duckling Way.No suspect information was given. Raleigh police are investigating as a homicide.Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP.