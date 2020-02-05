2019 Raleigh crime report shows robberies down, homicides up

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown's City Council presentation Tuesday showed robberies, burglaries and home invasions are down in 2019 compared to the year before, but homicides are up.She said an average of 10 people a month are getting shot in Raleigh."A considerable amount of this activity is related to situations evolving from nightlife and club life experience," Deck-Brown said during the meeting."We're seeing an increase with gun violence, in general, which is why you've heard me time and time again speak about the firearms violence reduction strategy because we can see a slight increase well before the actions caught up with it, so to speak, of the numbers," Deck-Brown said.She said the strategy, launched in 2018, speaks to community engagement and community intolerance toward gun violence so that if people see something, they say something, to prevent violence.It also focuses on officer training and utilizing enforcement and investigative resources, what they call RPD intelligence-led policing.Overall, Deck Brown said the crime rate is still lower than in comparable cities and that Raleigh is a safe place to live.