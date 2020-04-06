18-year-old claims she has COVID-19 and would 'willfully spread' it, police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=6080609" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Shoppers at a grocery store tackled a 65-year-old man they say was coughing and spitting on produce on purpose.

CARROLLTON, Texas -- Police in Carrollton, Texas, are asking for the public's help to find an 18-year-old seen on social media claiming to be positive for COVID-19 and willfully spreading it.The woman, identified as Lorraine Maradiaga, will be charged with terroristic threat.Police said in a tweet Sunday evening they don't have confirmation that Maradiaga is actually a threat to public health.However, they are taking her actions on social media seriously.Anyone with information about her is urged to call in tips at 972-466-3333 or email CrimeTips@CityofCarrollton.com.