19-year-old man charged after teen shot, injured in Smithfield Walmart parking lot

Police are investigating after a man was shot and injured at the Walmart Supercenter in Smithfield.

UPDATE: Eyewitnesses say they heard 12-15 gunshots in the Smithfield Walmart parking lot as shoppers hurried to duck for cover. One man shot and rushed to WakeMed. No update yet on condition. Smithfield PD wrapping up crime scene. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/nGzISChyMV — Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) December 14, 2019

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police have arrested the 19-year-old man who allegedly shot and seriously injured a teen in a Walmart parking lot in Smithfield on Friday evening.The shooting happening in the garden center of the store at 1299 N. Brightleaf Blvd. off Highway 301 around 5 p.m.By 8 p.m., the scene was clear and it was business as usual at the store.The 17-year-old was taken to WakeMed with life-threatening injuries.Matthew Jason Beddingfield,19, turned himself into investigators Saturday morning and was charged with attempted first degree murder.Beddingfield is in the Johnston County Jail with a $1 million secured bond.