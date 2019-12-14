19-year-old man charged after teen shot, injured in Smithfield Walmart parking lot

By
SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police have arrested the 19-year-old man who allegedly shot and seriously injured a teen in a Walmart parking lot in Smithfield on Friday evening.

The shooting happening in the garden center of the store at 1299 N. Brightleaf Blvd. off Highway 301 around 5 p.m.

By 8 p.m., the scene was clear and it was business as usual at the store.

EMBED More News Videos

Police are investigating after a man was shot and injured at the Walmart Supercenter in Smithfield.





The 17-year-old was taken to WakeMed with life-threatening injuries.

Matthew Jason Beddingfield,19, turned himself into investigators Saturday morning and was charged with attempted first degree murder.

Beddingfield is in the Johnston County Jail with a $1 million secured bond.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
smithfieldjohnston countygun violenceshootingwalmartman shot
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Two killed in multi-vehicle crash in Fayetteville
NC woman faked kidnapping so she could steal truck, sheriff says
Frances Pulley, mother of NBA star John Wall dies after cancer fight
Raleigh rabbi reacts to Jersey City shooting
Car with woman, daughter inside hit by shotgun blast in Apex
Moore County man faces 30 counts of child exploitation charges
Holiday assistance program helps homeless children in Cumberland County
Show More
2 students charged in hoax call that prompted Wakefield lockdown
Donor pulls $1.5M grant to UNC-Chapel Hill over Silent Sam
Now out of prison, Rae Carruth sends large cash gift to son
1 dead, 2 injured after two-vehicle crash in Hope Mills
3 arrested in Chapel Hill heroin bust
More TOP STORIES News