DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --Jamaal Lowery, 25, and Marquaseo Andrews, 28, have been arrested in the 2017 death of James Lee "Boo" Docher.
Lowery was arrested Friday morning and Andrews is in the custody of another agency, according to the Durham County Sheriff's Office.
They were indicted Monday after a year-long investigation.
Warrants name them as persons of interest in the case of Charleston Goodman, who was killed in January.
On Nov. 16, 2017, deputies responded to Denver Avenue and Old Oxford Highway in Durham. They found Docher, 35, inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound to his head. He was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.
A woman in the vehicle was not injured.
Surveillance video shows three men opening fired at Docher's car and then taking off.
Eyewitnesses said Goodman, 26, was pushed into a silver minivan on East Woodcraft Parkway on Jan. 28.
His mother watched the abduction from her bedroom window.
Search warrants said his body was believed to have been fed to hogs.
According to the search warrant, an informant said Goodman was kidnapped because he was seen on surveillance video stealing two bricks of cocaine from a man.
Court paperwork said the activity of the Eight Trey Gangster Crips was being investigated and that it was determined Andrews was a member.