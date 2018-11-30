2 arrested in 2017 Durham murder are 'persons of interest' in another killing

EMBED </>More Videos

Two with gang ties arrested in Durham homicide.

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Jamaal Lowery, 25, and Marquaseo Andrews, 28, have been arrested in the 2017 death of James Lee "Boo" Docher.

Lowery was arrested Friday morning and Andrews is in the custody of another agency, according to the Durham County Sheriff's Office.

They were indicted Monday after a year-long investigation.

Warrants name them as persons of interest in the case of Charleston Goodman, who was killed in January.

On Nov. 16, 2017, deputies responded to Denver Avenue and Old Oxford Highway in Durham. They found Docher, 35, inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound to his head. He was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

A woman in the vehicle was not injured.

Surveillance video shows three men opening fired at Docher's car and then taking off.

Eyewitnesses said Goodman, 26, was pushed into a silver minivan on East Woodcraft Parkway on Jan. 28.

His mother watched the abduction from her bedroom window.

Search warrants said his body was believed to have been fed to hogs.

According to the search warrant, an informant said Goodman was kidnapped because he was seen on surveillance video stealing two bricks of cocaine from a man.

Court paperwork said the activity of the Eight Trey Gangster Crips was being investigated and that it was determined Andrews was a member.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homicide investigationarrestmurderDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Apex, Cary, Pittsboro, RTP among sites offered in Amazon HQ2 bid
Cary mom arrested after leaving 22-month-old in car alone for over an hour
Video shows moment earthquake strikes in Anchorage airport
Raleigh man accused of exposing himself to Walmart employee
VIDEO: Aftermath of Alaska earthquake
Son pleads guilty to killing mother at Cary home in 2015
Durham police investigate after string of armed robberies
Wine and Wreath class to take place at Raleigh farm
Show More
7.0-magnitude quake rocks buildings in Anchorage
Garner woman accused of conspiring with online lover in plot to kill mom
Facebook activates safety check for Alaska earthquake
4-year-old boy missing from Charlotte apartment found safe
Terminally ill 14-year-old wants to fill his home with Christmas cards
More News