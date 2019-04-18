man shot

Former soldier dies after being hit by gunfire in Fayetteville

EMBED <>More Videos

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A former soldier, who was once stationed at Fort Bragg, was killed over the weekend after being hit by gunfire at his friend's house.

According to Fayetteville Police Department, 25-year-old Ross Curry III was an innocent bystander.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. in the 1600 block of Clairborne Drive.

Investigators said Curry was at the home helping his friends move.

His friends decided to have a party. During the party several shots were fired, according to neighbors.

When police arrived, officers found Curry with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he later died.

Montez Lofton, 19, was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting.

Lofton was booked into the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.

Amonte E. McDougald, 18, was also arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting.

Authorities said McDougald turned himself in on Wednesday. He is also being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond.

The 25-year-old leaves behind multiple children. His family is on the way to Fayetteville from Georgia.

If anyone has information concerning the shooting, they are asked to call 911 or contact Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting this website and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevilleshots firedfayetteville police departmentshootingman shot
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MAN SHOT
Gun in diaper bag goes off, injuring man and daughter, police say
Durham police investigating after man found shot to death
Man charged in deadly Fayetteville shooting
Man shot near Glenwood South in Raleigh; suspect on loose
TOP STORIES
ABC11 gets rare look inside Guantanamo Bay
What you won't see in the Mueller report
I-Team: Even with markings, finding underground utilities not easy
Proposal would require Holocaust, genocide teachings in NC schools
Durham businesses near gas explosion want their customers back
Canes fan warns others after being duped in online ticket scam
Raleigh man accused of pleasuring self inside YMCA women's steam room
Show More
Kim Foxx's texts, emails raise more questions about recusal in Jussie Smollett case
Chapel Hill residents oppose project proposal, cite traffic and flooding
Spring Lake family seeks disaster recovery relief after Hurricane Florence
Woman, 65, beats half-naked, 300-pound man with bat
Florida teen 'infatuated' with Columbine shooting found dead
More TOP STORIES News