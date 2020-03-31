Man, woman killed, 1 injured in Johnston County shooting

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man and a woman are dead after a shooting in Johnston County on Tuesday morning, according to the Johnston County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies went to a home on Buffalo Road in Clayton. A call came in around 2:45 a.m.

JCSO Cpt. Jeff Caldwell said the shooting was domestic related and the two people who died knew each other. Caldwell said he was unsure of their relationship at this time.

Caldwell said the woman was found in the front yard of the home and the man was in the back yard. Multiple guns were found on the scene.

Outside the home, deputies focused their investigation on a car with balloons tied to it. It is unclear at this time how the car is related to the shooting.

A third person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Johnston County Sheriff's Office said there is no threat to the public.
